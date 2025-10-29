Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ORES - GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 280,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 280,000,000
Energy : € 280,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2025 : € 280,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2025
20250123
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORES - GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION
OPERATEUR DE RESEAUX D'ENERGIES SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 856 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

ORES will invest over EUR 800 million for its capital expenditures programme to support the energy transition for the years 2025-2026. This will include the modernisation, upgrade and extension of the electricity network grids.

The investments into the electricity distribution network of the Promoter will allow for refurbishment and expansion of the network and its preparation for decentralised feed-in from renewable energy sources.

Additionality and Impact

The project fuels Europe's Energy Transition by helping to close the investment gap in electricity grid infrastructure which is vital for sustainable energy. Aligned with the EU's Clean Industrial Deal, Affordable Energy Action Plan, and Grid Action Plan, it bolsters climate-resilient networks.     

The promoter's CAPEX plan includes investments in electricity distribution in Wallonia (Belgium). The project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from renewable energy sources. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The operation addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities.

The investments contribute to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Belgium. 84% of the programme will benefit cohesion regions. The programme has good economic rate of return and social benefit and its implementation generates additional employment. The capacity and expertise of the promoter are considered appropriate for the proposed project.


EIB support to ORES is expected to provide tangible value added benefit contributing to the promoter's capital intensive programme by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. The flexible financial product offered allows the borrower to diversify its funding sources. The Bank's capacity to extend a sizeable loan from one source is highly appreciated by the client.



Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social (E&S) policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 October 2025
9 December 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORES - GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION
Publication Date
1 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251110106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250123
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
