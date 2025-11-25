Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TECH-EU PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 8,098,333.33
Spain : € 13,178,333.33
Germany : € 21,798,333.33
France : € 23,778,333.34
Italy : € 133,146,666.67
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2025 : € 8,098,333.33
27/11/2025 : € 13,178,333.33
27/11/2025 : € 21,798,333.33
27/11/2025 : € 23,778,333.34
27/11/2025 : € 133,146,666.67
Link to source
Data sheet
Summary sheet
Summary sheet

Release date
1 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2025
20250069
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRYSMIAN SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 406 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of medium, high and extra high voltage electricity cables and solutions, and of telecommunication cabling solutions from 2025 to 2028.

The project aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and sustainability of the promoter's medium, high, and extra high voltage cable solutions while advancing eco-efficiency and supporting digital connectivity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised research and development (R&D) facilities. The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 November 2025
27 November 2025
Link to source
Summary sheet
Data sheet
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

