AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 120,000,000
Energy : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2025 : € 120,000,000
AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Summary sheet
AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2025
20250066
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
AGSM AIM SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 170 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The loan will support the promoter's investment plan to modernise and expand the electricity distribution network in north-eastern Italy. The project will be implemented between 2025 and 2029.

The aim is to improve the network's resilience to adverse climate events and improve the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 July 2025
18 July 2025
AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Data sheet
AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Data sheet
AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Summary sheet
AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

