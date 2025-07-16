AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

Summary sheet
The loan will support the promoter's investment plan to modernise and expand the electricity distribution network in north-eastern Italy. The project will be implemented between 2025 and 2029.
The aim is to improve the network's resilience to adverse climate events and improve the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system.
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
