COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2025 : € 500,000,000
Data sheet
COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY
Summary sheet
COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY
Related public register
27/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2025
20250062
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY
COMMERZBANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1250 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a line-by-line guarantee agreement with Commerzbank AG for up to 50% of their risk exposure, building on the Growth4Midcap (G4M) guarantee concept. Sub-loans will finance electricity and energy infrastructure (district heating and electrical grid expansion) or public water and telecommunication infrastructure.

The guarantee will enable projects in the sector of electricity and energy infrastructure (district heating and electrical grid expansion) and/or water and telecommunication infrastructure in Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 September 2025
12 November 2025
Related documents
27/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY
Summary sheet
COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY
Data sheet
COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY
Publication Date
27 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247751374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250062
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
Related public register
27/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY
Summary sheet
COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY
Data sheet
COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY

