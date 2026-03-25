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BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 350,000,000
Energy : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/05/2026 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Summary sheet

Release date
21 November 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/05/2026
20250056
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 900 million
EUR 1200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to La Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel to support the development of the renewable energy sector in France. La Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.

The Project is expected to return a positive economic rate of return and broader social benefits by generating clean and renewable power and supporting the development of cost-effective solutions to reduce emissions while contributing to the system's security of supply. In addition, the Project contributes to economic growth and qualified employment in the green sectors. The renewable energy projects are expected to benefit from market-based instruments, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective of supporting the market integration of renewable energy projects.

The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The rating of the RE projects is very good, as they are expected to implement mature renewable energy technologies addressing a high degree of market integration (by participating in the wholesale energy market). The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change).


The operation will contribute to strengthening the security and resilience of EU energy infrastructure by applying cybersecurity-related eligibility criteria to financed solar installations.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The aim is to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support theEIB's public disclosure

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 March 2026
26 May 2026
Related documents
28/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Publication Date
28 Mar 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256301836
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250056
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Other links
Summary sheet
BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Data sheet
BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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