AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 50,000,000
Telecom : € 3,500,200
Transport : € 9,499,600
Services : € 9,500,200
Energy : € 27,500,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2025 : € 3,500,200
19/12/2025 : € 9,499,600
19/12/2025 : € 9,500,200
19/12/2025 : € 27,500,000
Data sheet
AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Summary sheet
AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
27/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2025
20250053
Project name
AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists into an investment into a fund investing into energy, transport and digital infrastructure in Ukraine.

The aim is to support renewable energy and other energy related technology investments in Ukraine contributing to the achievement of energy security, renewable energy and decarbonisation targets in Ukraine and globally. By supporting renewable energy construction projects, in particular onshore wind projects, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction plan. Additionally, the operation will contribute to finance the recovery and modernisation of key infrastructure sectors (including transport and digital) in Ukraine.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation supports a Fund focused on Ukraine's recovery and modernisation, aligning with strategic priorities from the National Recovery Plan, EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, EC "Ukraine Plan 2024-2027," the Ukraine NECP 2025-2030, and the EU's Ukraine Facility, while advancing SDGs 7, 9, 11 and 13. The Fund aims to address the equity gap for greenfield infrastructure projects in high-risk environments by catalysing investments in renewable energy, transport and digital, supporting climate action. It targets market failures in environmental externalities, energy security, logistics efficiency, supply chain resilience and digitalisation. The Fund's team is a joint venture between two established teams with relevant sector experience. Projects are expected to deliver substantial social benefits, and drive Ukraine's sustainable transformation, with EIB investment playing a critical role in achieving the target fund size and attracting further private support.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting construction of renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the EIB's priority lending objectives for renewable energy and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (60% as per share of renewable energy investments foreseen).

EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 September 2025
19 December 2025
27/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Summary sheet
AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Data sheet
AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Publication Date
27 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244385303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250053
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Services
Telecom
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
