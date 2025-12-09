DEUTSCHE BANK SPAIN G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists in a "linked risk-sharing operation" (own-resources; full delegation) to support mid-caps operating in eligible sectors in Spain.
The aim is to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries, ensuring they have sufficient liquidity to continue their operations. The operation addresses a prevailing market gap for mid-caps facing constraints in accessing finance, driven by economic uncertainty exacerbated by an inflationary environment, supply chain disruptions, energy security, and lasting effects of the pandemic. The EIB guarantee offers capital relief and risk protection to Deutsche Bank, enabling eligible mid-caps to benefit from competitive and flexible financing conditions. This fosters increased investment, employment growth, innovation, and consequently strengthens the resilience of the economy. Additionally, this operation supports the EIB transversal Cohesion objective, with an estimated 35% of mid-cap beneficiaries located in Cohesion Priority Regions.
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
