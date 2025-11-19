Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,285,227.76
Countries
Sector(s)
Costa Rica : € 170,285,227.76
Energy : € 170,285,227.76
Signature date(s)
22/12/2025 : € 170,285,227.76
Data sheet
ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR
Summary sheet
ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR
22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR
Parent project
ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION OF CENTRAL AMERICA LE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2025
20250019
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR
INSTITUTO COSTARRICENSE DE ELECTRICIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 200 million (EUR 173 million)
USD 400 million (EUR 345 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

This is a sub-operation of the EU's Global Gateway in Costa Rica (CR) under the ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION OF CENTRAL AMERICA Lending Envelope, which contributes to implement the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in Central America. Through the public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this flagship project will finance the construction and upgrade of transmission and distribution grids while supporting initiatives to promote renewable energy generation in Costa Rica.

The loan aims to expand the capacities and improve the quality and reliability of electricity transmission and distribution, as well as of electricity generation in the country.

Additionality and Impact

Through the country's public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this operation will finance investments in transmission, distribution, and renewable electricity generation infrastructure in Costa Rica. As such, the project will support the regional integration of electricity networks in Central America, thereby directly contributing to the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in the region.


The project will likely address market failures of negative externalities (in particular climate and environmental ones) through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, and the improving of security and reliability of power supply, as well as through avoided public health costs.


By supporting Costa Rica's energy transition and carbon neutrality goals and achievement of the National Decarbonisation Plan (2018-2050), the operation is fully aligned with the EU Multi-annual Indicative Programme's (2021-2027) key priority area in Costa Rica.


The competitive EIB financing will support ICE to proceed with the works with the potential to crowd-in additional investors, both public and private. In particular, the EIB will provide customised financial terms (including tailored loan tenor and grace period) and technical guidance aimed at enhancing the Promoter's operational standards, with particular emphasis on improving environmental and social practices.


The operation will support the advancement of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDGs 7, 11, 13 and 17.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
22 December 2025
Related documents
22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR
Related projects
Parent project
ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION OF CENTRAL AMERICA LE
Summary sheet
ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR
ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR
Publication Date
22 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248631737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250019
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications