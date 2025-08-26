TECH EU CAF - INNOVATION IN SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

Summary sheet
The operation is financing the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in zero emissions and autonomous driving technologies, as well as supporting digitalisation, optimization and new product development across the promoter's wide product portfolio. The investment programme will take place in Spain and Poland in 2025-2028.
The project will contribute to the objective of promoting sustainable and innovative transport technologies.
The Project concerns the Promoter's RDI investments for the development of innovative rail and bus solutions and the enhancement of the Promoter's internal R&D capability. The RDI activities focus on delivering solutions for improving energy efficiency, competitiveness and advancing autonomous mobility concepts. It will further knowledge creation and diffusion through the Promoter's collaborations with customers, industrial and supply chain partners. It will also contribute to a continued reskilling and upskilling of Promoter's resources, in addition to integrating additional skills to meet the needs emerging from the industry transformation.
The financing of this RDI project is therefore set to generate positive knowledge and environmental externalities. Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, a part of them also to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.
This Project will help the Promoter to implement its strategic objectives and strengthen its know-how, competence and position in the key technology fields. As such, it will help the Promoter to address the evolving market and technology context, the relevant customer needs and to achieve its medium and long-term sales and profitability targets. The Project will add to the social welfare and bring about social benefits, by generating environmental and knowledge positive externalities.
The Bank will support the Company by providing long-term financing with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which matches the economic life of the Project and increases the Promoter's average debt maturity. The Bank's financing will have a positive signalling effect to other financiers, demonstrating the Project's soundness and quality.
The project concerns activities that are not specifically listed in Annex I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental details of the project will be reviewed by the Bank's services during the project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude otherwise, then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.