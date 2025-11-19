BANSKA BYSTRICA REGIONAL DEV AND JUST TRANSITION

The project supports multi-sector investments aligned with Banská Bystrica Self-Governing Region's Strategic Development Plan (PHSR BBSK 2022-2030) for the period 2022-2030, which defines the vision and priorities for the region's sustainable growth.





The financing provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) will help the region overcome investment gaps and is expected to generate positive spillover effects. Delivered through a Framework Loan, the EIB's support will cover a wide array of initiatives, including the rehabilitation of transport infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, and roundabouts), upgrades to education, social care, and cultural facilities, as well as the digitalisation of regional administrative services.





The EIB Framework Loan is particularly advantageous for the Region, offering long term-flexible financing complemented by significant availability and grace periods, as well as disbursement terms tailored to the implementation timeline and the specific challenges of public infrastructure projects. Additionally, the loan may help attract grant funding from the European Commission, thanks to the Public Sector Loan Facility, (Pilar 3 of the Just Transition Mechanism), thus enhancing the overall value proposition for the Borrower.





Ultimately, the project will aim to strengthen the EU's and Banska Bystrica's economic, social and territorial cohesion and just transition by reducing inequalities among people and among places, and improving the quality of life of residents in a territory affected by the phasing out of coal mining.