ORION - CORE THERAPEUTICS III

The Promoter is a European pharmaceutical company continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. In addition to its own Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, the Promoter has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high-quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and a source of high value-added employment. By financing the Project, the EIB supports Orion's high quality R&D activities, and thus contributes to Europe's industrial competitiveness and economic growth. Orion's commitment to R&D will help to maintain highly skilled staff engaged in R&D activities in Europe.

The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the Promoter's R&D investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering loan maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.