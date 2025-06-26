ORION - CORE THERAPEUTICS III

Summary sheet
The project supports the promoter’s research and development (R&D) investments over the next two years, focusing on the discovery and clinical development of innovative human medicinal products that address unmet medical needs, including pain, oncology, and other selected therapeutic areas.
By supporting the promoter, the aim is to advance R&D in the pharmaceutical sector while encouraging the generation of scientific knowledge and promoting innovation within this strategically important sector in the European Union.
The Promoter is a European pharmaceutical company continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. In addition to its own Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, the Promoter has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high-quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and a source of high value-added employment. By financing the Project, the EIB supports Orion's high quality R&D activities, and thus contributes to Europe's industrial competitiveness and economic growth. Orion's commitment to R&D will help to maintain highly skilled staff engaged in R&D activities in Europe.
The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the Promoter's R&D investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering loan maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.