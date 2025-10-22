TECHEU VD TRICARES (IEU TI)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities of an innovative European MedTech company, which is developing a minimally invasive tricuspid valve replacement system designed to eliminate Tricuspid Regurgitation and improve patient outcomes





This project would ease financial constraints for a smaller innovative company which arise from information asymmetries pertaining to the company's lack of track record and of the market potential of their innovation. The financing of this project would mitigate the limited access to financial markets for the Company to adequately fund its scientific research due to the high risks involved and the general lack of collateral.





Additionally, The EIB has structured its financing to mirror a convertible loan, combining long-term debt with warrants to align returns with equity investors. By funding part of the investment plan, it supports the upcoming funding round and extends the borrower's cash runway.





The public health benefit is expected to be high as the Company is targeting an area of unmet need. Many patients do not have the option for a valve repair due the severity of the tricuspid value disease. Even of patients who are eligible for value repair, few patients achieve complete resolution of the problem. The Company's product allows full restoration of the valve's function and therefore provides better clinical outcomes with lower hospitalization rates.





The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.











