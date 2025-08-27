POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Industry - Construction
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
The project structured as a Framework Loan will co-finance investment schemes under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) within the Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CAP SP) 2023-2027 (CCI: 2023PL06AFSP001). As the fourth operation of its kind in Poland, this operation continues to support the state's co-financing contribution under the EAFRD, reinforcing the country's long-term rural development strategy.
The aim is to support selected measures of the Polish Rural Development Programme during the period 2023-2027. The loan will finance selected investments under Articles 73, 77 and 78 of Regulation 2021/2115. It will primarily target farm-level investments, downstream processing, distribution to enhance competitiveness and add value to primary production. Additionally, it will support forestry and rural infrastructure development as well as Community Led Local Development initiatives, contributing to environmental sustainability and climate change goals. The project will also fund training and advisory services, as well as complementary initiatives to maximise the effectiveness and long-term impact of investments. This will promote rural development, sustainability and competitiveness, ensuring the efficient utilisation of EU grants.
By supporting the co-financing obligations in Poland 2023-2027 under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Project contributes to four of the EIB's primary policy goals. The Project is fully aligned with the EU policy objectives of the EAFRD by fostering a smart, competitive, resilient and diversified agricultural sector ensuring long-term food security; supporting environmental protection, including biodiversity, and climate action; and by strengthening the socio-economic fabric of rural areas.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The Promoter will be required to comply with the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA 2001/42/EC), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA 2011/92/EU, amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives, Floods Directive (2007/60/EC) and Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), as transposed into national law. The promoter will also be required to comply with EU directives concerning the related co-financed investments, including (but not limited) to the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
