POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 500,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 445,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/02/2026 : € 25,000,000
18/02/2026 : € 30,000,000
18/02/2026 : € 445,000,000
Data sheet
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III
Summary sheet
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/02/2026
20240860
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III
REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1300 million
EUR 4718 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project structured as a Framework Loan will co-finance investment schemes under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) within the Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CAP SP) 2023-2027 (CCI: 2023PL06AFSP001). As the fourth operation of its kind in Poland, this operation continues to support the state's co-financing contribution under the EAFRD, reinforcing the country's long-term rural development strategy.

The aim is to support selected measures of the Polish Rural Development Programme during the period 2023-2027. The loan will finance selected investments under Articles 73, 77 and 78 of Regulation 2021/2115. It will primarily target farm-level investments, downstream processing, distribution to enhance competitiveness and add value to primary production. Additionally, it will support forestry and rural infrastructure development as well as Community Led Local Development initiatives, contributing to environmental sustainability and climate change goals. The project will also fund training and advisory services, as well as complementary initiatives to maximise the effectiveness and long-term impact of investments. This will promote rural development, sustainability and competitiveness, ensuring the efficient utilisation of EU grants.

Additionality and Impact

By supporting the co-financing obligations in Poland 2023-2027 under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Project contributes to four of the EIB's primary policy goals. The Project is fully aligned with the EU policy objectives of the EAFRD by fostering a smart, competitive, resilient and diversified agricultural sector ensuring long-term food security; supporting environmental protection, including biodiversity, and climate action; and by strengthening the socio-economic fabric of rural areas.  

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The Promoter will be required to comply with the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA 2001/42/EC), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA 2011/92/EU, amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives, Floods Directive (2007/60/EC) and Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), as transposed into national law. The promoter will also be required to comply with EU directives concerning the related co-financed investments, including (but not limited) to the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 August 2025
18 February 2026
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III
Summary sheet
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III
Data sheet
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III
Publication Date
9 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247951210
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240860
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III
Summary sheet
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III
Data sheet
POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III

