BRIANZACQUE WATER SECTOR GREEN LOAN II

The Project is aligned to the InvestEU eligible area of water infrastructure as it supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by a local utility providing Integrated Water Services in the Lombardy region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and improves the coverage and quality of water and wastewater services. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, as well as horizontally to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project is fully aligned with the EIB Group Water Resilience Programme which forms a pillar of the European Water Resilience Strategy, as announced by the EC on June 4th, 2025.





It addresses a number of market failures by generating positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, most notably: 1. By augmenting water supply in the service area, this operation improves resilience of water distribution systems against future droughts and 2. By improving collection and wastewater treatment processing, it reduces exposure to pollutants. These benefits are partially reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding. EIB's participation as an anchor financier positively impacts the water utility's stability and diversification of financing.





The EIB could not provide such type of financing support, or not to the same extent or at the same quantum, without support from the InvestEU guarantee.