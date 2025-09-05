Search EN menu
 
At the EIB Group, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to who we are. Guided by EU values, we strive to create an accessible and inclusive environment where everyone can contribute and thrive.

MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2025 : € 100,000,000
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
11/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2025
20240825
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
MM SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 277 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support the promoter's 2025-2029 investment plan, focusing on water and energy efficiency, the circular economy, and flood resilience. MM (Metropolitana Milanese) is a public company responsible for managing Milan's water and wastewater services, including the distribution of drinking water and sewage management.

The aim is to keep supporting the promoter in its investments to provide integrated water services in Milan's metropolitan area.

Additionality and Impact

The Project aligns with the InvestEU eligible area of Environment, supporting investments in drinking water supply and sanitation in Lombardy, Italy. It ensures compliance with EU water and wastewater regulations and enhances service coverage and quality, including in Milan. The operation contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability, and is consistent with the Water Resilience Programme.

 It addresses market failures by generating environmental and public health benefits, such as improved resilience to droughts and heavy rainfall, and reduced pollution exposure, which are not fully captured in water tariffs. These outcomes would not be realized to the same extent without public intervention. The Project also tackles a persistent investment gap in Italy's water sector and offers long-term financing on more favorable terms than commercial banking funding.

 The EIB's role as anchor investor is expected to attract additional investors, strengthen the utility's financial position, and diversify its funding sources. EIB support brings tangible financial value by lowering funding costs and offering longer tenors than typically available, and it is expected to accelerate its overall implementation. This is particularly relevant in today's volatile market environment.

 Given the counterparty's ambitious investment plan and increased exposure to the Bank, the guarantee significantly enhances the EIB's contribution in terms of loan amount, tenor, and risk profile.

 The EIB could not provide such type of financing support, or not to the same extent or at the same quantum, without support from the InvestEU guarantee.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Large parts of the underlying investment programme consist of the upgrade and expansion of networks and other facilities in urban areas, with the main environmental impacts being those during construction (noise, dust, traffic etc) and not normally requiring a full environmental and impact assessment (EIA). Any component subject to an EIA will be assessed in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The promoter is required to comply with all relevant national and European legislation. Overall, the project is expected to bring substantial environmental quality improvements, notably in terms of higher ecological quality of surface and groundwater resources, as well as a more rational use of water resources and reinforcement of adaptation to extreme weather events, thereby increasing the resilience to potential effects of climate change.

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
5 September 2025
28 November 2025
11/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
Publication Date
11 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248376317
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240825
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
11/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

