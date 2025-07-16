A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING

The project concerns the construction of a 122.1 km section of the new greenfield A1 Motorway between the cities of Sibiu and Pitesti in less developed regions of central Romania. The project is addressing the development of the TEN-T core network in the less developed regions of Centru (RO12), Sud-Vest Oltenia (RO41) and Sud-Muntenia (RO31). The project will enhance road accessibility, connectivity, and safety while improving traffic flow and living conditions. The project is expected to generate economic benefits from time savings, with other benefits arising from reductions in vehicle operating costs, positive impacts on climate and the environment, and improvements in safety.The project benefitted from JASPERS support at project preparation and from PASU (Project Advisory Support Unit) technical assistance to the Managing Authority. In addition to the project advisory support, the Bank's more favourable conditions of the EIB loan (in particular a longer maturity and lower interest than available on the market) have a significant impact on the operation. The EIB loan will partially finance the State contribution to the project, alongside EU grant funds amounting to around EUR 1.9bn.







