TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet
The operation will support selected education projects included in the City of Tampere's investment plan.
The aim is to support both major renovations and the new construction of educational buildings. The sub-projects are located in different parts of the city and accommodate different levels of education, ranging from pre-primary to lower secondary education.
The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of early childhood education and basic education. Through the support to education and learning activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.
The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the Project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower with diversification of their funding sources.
Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental ans Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.