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TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Education : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/04/2026 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/04/2026
20240817
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
TAMPEREEN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 220 million
EUR 472 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will support selected education projects included in the City of Tampere's investment plan.

The aim is to support both major renovations and the new construction of educational buildings. The sub-projects are located in different parts of the city and accommodate different levels of education, ranging from pre-primary to lower secondary education.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of early childhood education and basic education. Through the support to education and learning activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.


The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the Project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower with diversification of their funding sources.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental ans Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 November 2025
16 April 2026
Related documents
13/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
13 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239856111
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240817
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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