WALLONIE ENTREPRENDRE RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

This project will generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help mitigate climate change. Due to their technical characteristics, the individual sub-projects to be proposed under the project fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required, according to Annex III of the aforementioned Directive. The Financial Intermediary will need to have in place the necessary procedures to ensure that final beneficiaries implement the sub-projects receiving EIB financing in compliance with the national legislation and the relevant ElB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework. The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention and control.