SANTANDER LOAN FOR AGRICULTURAL SMES & MIDCAPS

The proposed transaction consists of an intermediated loan with Banco Santander, a financially solid promoter and repeat counterparty of the EIB. The operation will enable Santander to finance small and medium-sized investment projects in the agriculture sector carried out by SMEs and Midcaps enterprises operating in Spain.





The operation thus falls under the EIB's vertical Public Policy Goal (PPG) of "SME and Midcap financing" and horizontal PPG "Economic and Social Cohesion". Banco Santander commits to dedicate at least 10% of the loan amount to young and newly installed farmers.





The operation will address market weaknesses and failures related to the availability of financing for SMEs operating in the agriculture/bioeconomy sectors in Spain. For such SMEs, this project will ease the financial constraints that arise from information asymmetries caused by the lack of track record, insufficient farm net asset value to collateralize, as well as high screening costs for small investments. In addition, these projects address financial market inefficiencies caused by the fact that the economic life of an investment project exceeds the tenor of loans that are typically available on domestic capital markets.



