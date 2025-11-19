MODERNISATION DU CHU DE MONTPELLIER

The Project concerns the modernisation of facilities of the University Hospital of Montpellier (Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Montpellier, "CHU-M"). The Project addresses the sub-optimal situation of investment in European healthcare infrastructure due to market failures resulting from the nature of public good of hospital assets and healthcare institutions more generally, despite the significant health externalities they generate. The Project is eligible for EIB financing under the Innovation, digital and human capital" Public Policy Goal under both the "Health" and "Education and Training" subobjectives by supporting the modernisation of a public university hospital in France. The Project is aligned with TechEU, which supports tertiary education. The Project further contributes to the European Commission's priority objective "Better health and care, economic growth and sustainable health systems", namely improving the healthcare services available to regional populations. It is also fully aligned with the priorities set by the national and regional authorities, as evidenced by the French State support through the National Health Investment Council and the Regional Health Agency of Occitanie. The Project supports two cross-cutting objectives, cohesion and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability through energy efficiency improvements.

The Project tackles the inadequacies of dilapidated facilities that require modernisation to efficiently adapt to the evolution of the healthcare sector and local needs. The modernisation of the hospital will provide the technology and infrastructure that are required to implement the necessary clinical and organisational changes. The new, modern, and efficient hospital facilities will improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of the health services and expand the capacity made available to the population. Other benefits, such as greater comfort for patients and staff, are among the expected results of this operation. Wider economic benefits are also foreseen in terms of general health and social well-being for the entire population. As the CHU-M is located in an EIB priority cohesion region, the Project will support the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

In addition, the EIB loan will (i) provide the CHU-M with attractive terms and conditions (long tenor as well as availability / grace periods, flexible interest rates / disbursements / repayments) compared to those commonly available in the market, and (ii) improve and diversify its funding base.