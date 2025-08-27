Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Pakistan : € 60,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2025 : € 60,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2025
20240752
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
KARACHI WATER AND SEWERAGE CORPORATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 70 million (EUR 60 million)
USD 191 million (EUR 165 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the rehabilitation and construction of water treatment facilities in Karachi to increase safe water supply and improve water security.

The aim is to rehabilitate and modernise water treatment facilities in Karachi to significantly enhance the city's water supply and improve water security for its rapidly growing population, as per the strategic objectives of the Sindh Water Policy 2023 and the Sindh WASH Sector Development Plan 2016-2026. The project also contributes to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals (1, 3, 6, 11, 13).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the installation of more efficient equipment as well as by improving drinking water quantity and quality. This will also improve public health and climate change adaptation due to better availability and security of water supply. Most of the schemes to be financed under the investment loan are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. However, some of the investments may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) if located in the EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Where a formal EIA is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website. The promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for EIB financing have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. Additionally, such schemes should comply with the EIB's environmental and social standards. The principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use of water resources.

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 August 2025
17 December 2025
Related documents
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Link to source
Summary sheet
KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Data sheet
KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
9 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246748836
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240752
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Pakistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications