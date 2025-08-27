KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the installation of more efficient equipment as well as by improving drinking water quantity and quality. This will also improve public health and climate change adaptation due to better availability and security of water supply. Most of the schemes to be financed under the investment loan are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. However, some of the investments may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) if located in the EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Where a formal EIA is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website. The promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for EIB financing have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. Additionally, such schemes should comply with the EIB's environmental and social standards. The principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use of water resources.