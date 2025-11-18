ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

EIB support will be provided through an investment loan that will finance the Promoter's investment plan in the Spanish Mediterranean area Costa del Sol. These investments are aimed at improving existing water infrastructure as well as environmental performance. The Project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably increased resilience against climate risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The Project will result in important employment creation in a cohesion area such as Andalusia, which has an unemployment rate above national and EU average.

The EIB provides an important financial contribution in the form of longer tenor than the commonly available in the bank market and customised terms, contributing therefore to the diversification and stability of the Borrower's financing.