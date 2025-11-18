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        ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 75,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Spain : € 75,000,000
        Water, sewerage : € 75,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        6/07/2026 : € 75,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Related press
        Spain: EIB to lend €175 million for water infrastructure investments by Acosol on Costa del Sol

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        15 October 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 06/07/2026
        20240663
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        ACOSOL SAU
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 175 million
        EUR 550 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
        Description
        Objectives

        The project will finance water supply and wastewater schemes from the Promoter's investment programme over the period 2025-2029.

        The underlying schemes aim to improve the operation of systems and the quality of services provided to municipalities and customers. These include optimising water resource allocation through improved reservoir management and connections between conveyors, investing in energy efficiency to reduce ACOSOL's carbon footprint, advancing digitalisation, rehabilitating ageing wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure, and promoting wastewater reuse.

        Additionality and Impact

        EIB support will be provided through an investment loan that will finance the Promoter's investment plan in the Spanish Mediterranean area Costa del Sol. These investments are aimed at improving existing water infrastructure as well as environmental performance. The Project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably increased resilience against climate risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The Project will result in important employment creation in a cohesion area such as Andalusia, which has an unemployment rate above national and EU average.

        The EIB provides an important financial contribution in the form of longer tenor than the commonly available in the bank market and customised terms, contributing therefore to the diversification and stability of the Borrower's financing.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks) bringing positive environmental impacts. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive ((2024/3019), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC).

        The promoter shall ensure that the contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement procedure has not yet been completed and consequently there is no information on the contractor.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        18 November 2025
        6 July 2026
        Related documents
        20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Other links
        Related press
        Spain: EIB to lend €175 million for water infrastructure investments by Acosol on Costa del Sol

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Publication Date
        20 Nov 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        243969832
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20240663
        Sector(s)
        Water, sewerage
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Spain
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Data sheet
        ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Related press
        Spain: EIB to lend €175 million for water infrastructure investments by Acosol on Costa del Sol

        News & Stories

        Link to source
        Related press
        Spain: EIB to lend €175 million for water infrastructure investments by Acosol on Costa del Sol
        Other links
        Related public register
        20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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