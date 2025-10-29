Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 15,000,000
Germany : € 120,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Transport : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Energy : € 105,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2025 : € 1,500,000
8/12/2025 : € 1,500,000
8/12/2025 : € 1,500,000
8/12/2025 : € 1,500,000
8/12/2025 : € 1,500,000
8/12/2025 : € 1,500,000
8/12/2025 : € 10,500,000
8/12/2025 : € 10,500,000
8/12/2025 : € 12,000,000
8/12/2025 : € 12,000,000
8/12/2025 : € 12,000,000
8/12/2025 : € 84,000,000
Data sheet
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL
Summary sheet
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL
19/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Summary sheet

Release date
18 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2025
20240647
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of medium-sized renewable energy (RE), solar photovoltaics (PV) and onshore wind, small and medium-sized energy efficiency (EE) projects and small-sized innovation projects in Germany and other EU countries.

The loan will support the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects and smaller innovation and digitalisation projects in Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 October 2025
8 December 2025
19/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL
Link to source
Summary sheet
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL
Data sheet
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL
Publication Date
19 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250592746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240647
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Transport
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Austria
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
19/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL
Summary sheet
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL
Data sheet
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

