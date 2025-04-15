EDUCATION SOMME

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction and renovation of school infrastructure as well as the library and the administrative centre under the responsibility of the Somme Department in France. Transversal items such as the digital agenda for schools and accessibility is also part of the project.
The primary objective is to modernise and improve the school infrastructure to align the educational offerings with evolving local needs and improve the overall experience for students. Additionally, the project aims to increase the educational buildings energy efficiency and enhance their resilience against the impacts of climate change.
The renovated and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, quality, health and safety, digital preparedness and energy efficiency improving the provision of lower secondary education. The project will therefore help to address market failures in education by financing infrastructure that will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased knowledge, productivity, climate and environmental externalities.
The EIB's advice ensures the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
The long-term financing provided by the Bank will help to make the investment more profitable for the borrower and diversify its sources of finance. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the deferred repayment period and the flexibility offered at drawdown are all factors that will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt costs.
The project does not involve any new technologies or specific methodologies. All components will comply with current thermal regulations (RT2012 and RE2020 standards, depending on the date of issue of the building permit) which are the national transposition of EU Directives. For certain specific operations, the desired performances may go beyond the regulations. The Department will not seek to obtain specific environmental sustainability labels.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are awarded in compliance with applicable EU legislation (in particular Directives 2014/24/EC and Directive 89/665/EEC) and the case law of the European Court of Justice, including the publication of procurement notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.