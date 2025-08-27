EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY

The operation concerns a co-investment envelope with Eiffel Investment Group, active in the Energy Efficiency and Decarbonisation field in Europe and deploying equity/quasi-equity financing. The operation, one of the pilot lighthouse operations of the EIBG Energy Efficiency in SMEs Initiative, targets energy efficiency ("EE") and decarbonisation solutions supporting SMEs and Midcaps.





The underlying investments will be in line with EIB climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) definitions and support the EU's and the Bank's priority objectives in the energy sector (energy efficiency, decarbonisation, security of supply, environmental protection). The energy investments are aligned with the EIB's contribution to the REPower EU programme and are expected to reach a Climate Action share of 100%. The operation will support the EU Competitiveness Compass agenda and the EU Action Plan on Affordable Energy. In addition, the operation supports the Bank's mandate to the EU's regional policy as part of the schemes are expected to be in less developed regions.





The EIB will enable the Manager to commit more resources to support the targeted projects by filling the equity funding gap that may arise for certain projects between the maximum amount that a fund can invest in a single project and the equity required for the same investment. EIB support will therefore have a highly catalytic effect contributing to the development of an underserved market, while also attracting third-party investors. This will significantly speed up project implementation that would otherwise struggle to reach financial close.





The Manager is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with a very good economic rate of return ("ERR") and excellent social broader benefit.







