Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2025 : € 100,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY
Related public register
08/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2025
20240630
Project name
EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 1500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

A co-investment facility whereby the EIB will co-invest alongside Eiffel Investment Group managed funds to support specific energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects in the EU.

The project aims to support the financing of energy efficiency and decarbonisation schemes. This will contribute to supporting national and EU energy and climate goals, notably in relation to the decarbonisation of electricity production in the EU, the decrease of reliance on fossil fuels and the security of energy supply.

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns a co-investment envelope with Eiffel Investment Group, active in the Energy Efficiency and Decarbonisation field in Europe and deploying equity/quasi-equity financing. The operation, one of the pilot lighthouse operations of the EIBG Energy Efficiency in SMEs Initiative, targets energy efficiency ("EE") and decarbonisation solutions supporting SMEs and Midcaps.


The underlying investments will be in line with EIB climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) definitions and support the EU's and the Bank's priority objectives in the energy sector (energy efficiency, decarbonisation, security of supply, environmental protection). The energy investments are aligned with the EIB's contribution to the REPower EU programme and are expected to reach a Climate Action share of 100%. The operation will support the EU Competitiveness Compass agenda and the EU Action Plan on Affordable Energy. In addition, the operation supports the Bank's mandate to the EU's regional policy as part of the schemes are expected to be in less developed regions.


The EIB will enable the Manager to commit more resources to support the targeted projects by filling the equity funding gap that may arise for certain projects between the maximum amount that a fund can invest in a single project and the equity required for the same investment. EIB support will therefore have a highly catalytic effect contributing to the development of an underserved market, while also attracting third-party investors. This will significantly speed up project implementation that would otherwise struggle to reach financial close.


The Manager is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with a very good economic rate of return ("ERR") and excellent social broader benefit. 



Environmental aspects
Procurement

The co-investment will finance mostly projects of funds in which the EIB is an investor or with whom it has a long standing relationship and which comply with EIB's eligibility criteria, including EIB's environmental and social standards as well as applicable EU environmental directives.

The Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the financed project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 August 2025
18 December 2025
Related documents
08/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY
Link to source
Summary sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Data sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY
Publication Date
8 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247388964
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240630
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY
Data sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications