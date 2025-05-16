Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ICF GREEN INVESTMENTS MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2025 : € 100,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
ICF GREEN INVESTMENTS MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
ICF GREEN INVESTMENTS MBIL

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2025
20240622
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICF GREEN INVESTMENTS MBIL
INSTITUT CATALA DE FINANCES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to Institut Catala de Finances (ICF).

The aim is to support sustainable and climate action adaptation and mitigation investments in, but not limited to, Catalonia.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will support Institut Catalá de Finances (ICF) to finance SMEs and Mid-caps. As such, it aligns with EU objectives by contributing to job creation and enhancing the competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain. The operation will include a 30% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) window, to support the implementation of small-scale renewable projects and, to a lesser extent, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, circular economy and waste management projects, therefore supporting the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.


The operation will partially contribute to the reduction of carbon and air pollution externalities and to the policy objective for the market integration of renewable energy projects and the renewable energy self-consumers, as set out in the EIB's Energy Lending Policy. In addition, the operation will contribute to tackle the sub-optimal financing flows into energy efficiency investments which suffer from relatively high transaction costs due to their fragmentation and small size. The operation also addresses the constrained access to finance for SMEs/Midcaps which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information.


The capacity of ICF to implement the operation is deemed good and with clear objectives towards sustainable investments. ICF has recently received technical assistance from the EIB which has strengthened the knowledge and the expertise of ICF regarding the CA&ES investments.


Overall, the projects are expected to yield a very good economic return and an excellent broader social benefit due to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation.


The project is eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest (renewable energy, energy efficiency and smart transportation) and environment (tackling climate change), having a positive signalling effect, and aligned with its strategic priorities and goals.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 May 2025
8 July 2025
Link to source
Summary sheet
ICF GREEN INVESTMENTS MBIL
Other links
Data sheet
ICF GREEN INVESTMENTS MBIL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications