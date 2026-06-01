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        SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 40,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        France : € 4,000,000
        Germany : € 22,000,000
        Energy : € 40,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        30/06/2026 : € 4,000,000
        30/06/2026 : € 14,000,000
        30/06/2026 : € 22,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        04/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        27 January 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 30/06/2026
        20240621
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
        LANDESBANK SAAR
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 300 million
        EUR 400 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
        Description
        Objectives

        Framework loan with a well known EIB counterpart, with first time focus on financing mid size energy projects in Germany, France and other EU countries.

        The aim is to enable the intermediary to finance small and medium-sized renewable energy projects in Germany, France, and other EU countries.

        Additionality and Impact

        The financing of this project contributes 100% to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objectives. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind), located in Germany and France. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy in line with the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plans of the Member States. The Financial Intermediary is an experienced counterpart showing a good track record in the renewable energy sector and the individual projects are expected to have a very good economic rate of return. With this operation, the EIB influences investment activity by providing financial and non-financial support that is complementary to other sources of financing and to other sources of non-financial support. The intermediated approach allows to support the medium-size bracket of renewable energy projects, addressing a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. The EIB is providing flexible and adequate financing sources, whilst contributing meaningfully to the diversification of the borrower's funding base. Finally, the operation's pan-European approach provides geographical flexibility to support the FI's sustainable financing value proposition across several EU markets.


        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        1 June 2026
        30 June 2026
        Related documents
        04/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
        Publication Date
        4 Jun 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        263138992
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20240621
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Germany
        France
        EU Countries
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        04/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
        Data sheet
        SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications