NIMES EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet concerne des investissements dans le secteur de l'eau potable, des eaux usées, des eaux pluviales et de la prévention des inondations dans la Métropole de Nîmes pour la période 2024-2026
Le but est le renouvellement, l'amélioration et la mise en conformité des installations de production et de distribution de l'eau potable, de la collecte et du traitement des eaux usées ainsi que l'évacuation et le stockage des eaux pluviales et la lutte contre les inondations. Le projet s'inscrit pleinement dans la démarche d'adaptation au changement climatique de Nîmes Métropole.
The appraised programme will consist in the renewal and upgrade of the water, wastewater and storm water infrastructures, bringing existing facilities into compliance with key European water directives as well as enhancing the water and service quality, together with flood protection. The investments will also enable the promoter to reduce energy consumption and to better cope with drought periods. Overall, the project is aligned with the European policy of the protection of the environment (cf. European Green Deal), consistent with the national / local priorities (e.g. 30-year water and sanitation master plans, Programme d'Action de Prévention des Inondations 3), and contributes to the EIB "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" cross-cutting objective.
In addition to the generated positive externalities (reduction of environmental impacts and avoided damages from extreme climate events), this EIB loan will also (i) provide the Communauté d'Agglomération Nîmes Métropole ("Nîmes Métropole") with attractive terms and conditions (long tenor, grace period, flexible interest rates / disbursements / repayments) compared to those commonly available in the market, and (ii) improve and diversify Nîmes Metropole's funding base.
This key operation for the network will benefit to the entire promoter's service area (over 260,000 inhabitants) in a Cohesion Transition Area, and therefore supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
Le projet vise à maintenir la conformité avec la Directive sur le traitement des eaux résiduaires urbaines (91/271/CEE), la Directive sur l'Eau Potable (2020/2184/UE), la Directive-cadre sur l'Eau (2000/60/CE) et la Directive sur les inondations (2007/60/CE). Plusieurs projets de construction inclus dans le projet pourraient relever de l'annexe II de la Directive 2011/92/UE sur l'Evaluation des Incidences sur l'Environnement (EIE) modifiée par la Directive 2014/52/UE. Les procédures d'Evaluation des Incidences sur l'Environnement sont mises en oeuvre lorsque les autorités compétentes l'exigent et des mesures d'atténuation sont appliquées si nécessaire. Le cas échéant, les exigences des Directives Habitats et Oiseaux (92/43/CEE et 2009/147/CE) sont appliquées. L'instruction de la BEI se concentrera sur la capacité de gestion environnementale du Promoteur à appliquer correctement ces Directives de l'UE. Il est attendu que le projet contribue aux objectifs liés à l'action climatique et la durabilité environnementale, en particulier à l'atténuation des effets du changement climatique, à l'adaptation au changement climatique, la prévention et la maîtrise de la pollution, l'usage durable et la protection des ressources aquatiques et marines, ainsi que la protection de la biodiversité et des écosystèmes.
La BEI exigera du Promoteur d'assurer que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l'UE (Directive 2014/25/UE ainsi que la Directive 92/13/CEE ainsi qu'interprétée par la Cour de Justice de l'UE), y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l'UE tel que requis.
Ceci serait le premier projet avec Nîmes Métropole
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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