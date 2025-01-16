Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 215,164,816.25
Sector(s)
Energy : € 215,164,816.25
Signature date(s)
13/11/2025 : € 215,164,816.25
SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 November 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/11/2025
20240372
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 670 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a framework loan to support Santander in the financing of renewable energy projects in Italy, Spain and the European Union.

The project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy generation, primarily involving solar photovoltaic and wind power, and it will contribute to EU energy objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to be selected in order to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Sub-projects need to comply with the EU acquis and the EIB will require to the final recipients under the new portfolio to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 January 2025
13 November 2025
Summary sheet
SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE
SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE

