BDE WATER AND SANITATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 86,497,707.81
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 86,497,707.81
Solid waste : € 864,977.08
Water, sewerage : € 85,632,730.73
Signature date(s)
9/11/2025 : € 864,977.08
9/11/2025 : € 85,632,730.73
19/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION II

Summary sheet

Release date
7 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/11/2025
20240347
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BDE WATER AND SANITATION II
BANCO DE DESARROLLO DEL ECUADOR BP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 100 million (EUR 88 million)
USD 283 million (EUR 249 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated framework loan through Ecuador's development bank to partly finance key projects in the field of water sanitation, sewage, and solid waste.

The loan will finance key projects in the field of water sanitation, sewage, and solid waste. This operation can benefit over 150-200,000 inhabitants in Ecuador with access to new, or improved, drinking water and sanitation connections and/or waste collection and disposal services.

Additionality and Impact

This operation will finance investments in water, sanitation, and waste management across Ecuador, focusing on modernizing infrastructure and expanding services to underserved communities. The project contributes to climate change adaptation and mitigation through improved wastewater treatment and efficient water supply systems, while waste management components, including separative collection, enhance pollution prevention and control. These investments align strongly with EU priorities in Ecuador, particularly supporting the ecological transition, mobilizing investment, mitigating climate change, and contributing to the government's campaign against chronic child malnutrition.

The project is directly aligned with the NDICI objectives of promoting sustainable development, resilience, and improved public services. It also advances key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water), by addressing pollution and improving access to essential services.

The EIB's participation addresses market failures by providing long-term financing unavailable to BDE in capital markets. This financing generates significant positive externalities, such as improved public health, reduced environmental pollution, climate change mitigation, and adaptation benefits. Additionally, the EIB's support diversifies the borrower's funding structure, ensuring a maturity profile that aligns with the economic lifespan of investments and reinforcing financial sustainability.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards and the respective principles of EU Directives.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 April 2025
9 November 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BDE WATER AND SANITATION II
Publication Date
19 Feb 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235935028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240347
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
