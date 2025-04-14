BDE WATER AND SANITATION II

This operation will finance investments in water, sanitation, and waste management across Ecuador, focusing on modernizing infrastructure and expanding services to underserved communities. The project contributes to climate change adaptation and mitigation through improved wastewater treatment and efficient water supply systems, while waste management components, including separative collection, enhance pollution prevention and control. These investments align strongly with EU priorities in Ecuador, particularly supporting the ecological transition, mobilizing investment, mitigating climate change, and contributing to the government's campaign against chronic child malnutrition.

The project is directly aligned with the NDICI objectives of promoting sustainable development, resilience, and improved public services. It also advances key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water), by addressing pollution and improving access to essential services.

The EIB's participation addresses market failures by providing long-term financing unavailable to BDE in capital markets. This financing generates significant positive externalities, such as improved public health, reduced environmental pollution, climate change mitigation, and adaptation benefits. Additionally, the EIB's support diversifies the borrower's funding structure, ensuring a maturity profile that aligns with the economic lifespan of investments and reinforcing financial sustainability.



