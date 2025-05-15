EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project consists in a co-investment facility of up to EUR 70m alongside Eiffel Energy Transition III, an infrastructure debt programme managed by Eiffel Investment Group. The EIB facility will be used to co-finance small European-based renewable energy projects proposed by Eiffel Energy Transition III programme.
The aim is to develop renewable energy plants and energy efficiency schemes. These will contribute to progressing on the national and EU energy and climate goals, notably in relation to the decarbonisation of electricity production in the EU, the decrease of reliance on fossil fuels and the security of energy supply.
Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the sub-fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
