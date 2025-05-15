Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2025 : € 70,000,000
Data sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING
Summary sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2025
20240315
Project name
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a co-investment facility of up to EUR 70m alongside Eiffel Energy Transition III, an infrastructure debt programme managed by Eiffel Investment Group. The EIB facility will be used to co-finance small European-based renewable energy projects proposed by Eiffel Energy Transition III programme.

The aim is to develop renewable energy plants and energy efficiency schemes. These will contribute to progressing on the national and EU energy and climate goals, notably in relation to the decarbonisation of electricity production in the EU, the decrease of reliance on fossil fuels and the security of energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the sub-fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 May 2025
31 July 2025
Related documents
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING
Summary sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING
Data sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241276461
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240315
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING
Summary sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING
Data sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING

