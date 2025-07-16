SOITEC RDI PROGRAMME

The project relates to the promoter's RDI investments in a broad portfolio of wafer products to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the sector. When compared with other regions, Europe is behind in manufacturing semiconductors and this project will support the targets of the Digital Decade Policy Programme to increase EU's global market share in semiconductors, as well as the European Chips Act. The project will contribute to strengthen Europe's technological leadership.





The EIB loan product provides the Promoter with a flexible and tailored financial solution that strengthens its capital structure and liquidity. It includes favourable terms such as a long tenor and extended availability period. The proposed loan also provides a strong signal on the quality of the Borrower and its project, helping crowd in other commercial lenders.