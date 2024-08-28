Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
GLOBAL HEALTH MARKET-SHAPING FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 52,000,000
Sector(s)
Health : € 52,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2025 : € 52,000,000
Data sheet
Summary sheet
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLOBAL HEALTH MARKET-SHAPING FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2025
20240287
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 52 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports the manufacturers of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices to scale and optimise their supply mechanisms to be able to meet global demand. The project is funded by a master guarantee facility in favour of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that shapes healthy markets for critical products to ensure accessibility and affordability to low- and middle-income populations.

The operation is fully aligned with the priorities of Global Gateway as it supports the affordable access to medical products to tackle endemic, infectious and non-communicable diseases. It will also support the TEI on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies (MAV+). Ensuring affordability and accessibility to quality medical products in LMICs will contribute to the eradication of poverty, which is a pillar of NDICI across all regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the sub-projects under the New Portfolio in compliance with the applicable national legislation and the relevant EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 August 2024
24 October 2025
Related documents
30/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLOBAL HEALTH MARKET-SHAPING FACILITY
Summary sheet
Data sheet
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLOBAL HEALTH MARKET-SHAPING FACILITY
Publication Date
30 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213746102
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240287
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLOBAL HEALTH MARKET-SHAPING FACILITY
Summary sheet
Data sheet
