QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 40,000,000
Credit lines : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/08/2025 : € 20,000,000
20/08/2025 : € 20,000,000
Data sheet
QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES
Summary sheet
QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/08/2025
20240230
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES
STICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.

The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 December 2024
20 August 2025
Summary sheet
QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES
Data sheet
QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

