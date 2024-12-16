EDUCATION ET DEVELOPPEMENT VILLE DE LILLE

Summary sheet
Le projet s'inscrit dans le cadre du Plan Pluriannuel d'Investissement de la Ville de Lille, qui inclut des infrastructures préscolaires et primaires, sportives et culturelles. Des opérations transversales sont prévues pour améliorer l'accessibilité, rénover les cantines scolaires, moderniser les installations de chauffage, déminéraliser et reverdir les terrains scolaires.
Le but est la rénovation des infrastructures primaires et pré-primaires de la Ville de Lille afin d'améliorer les services offerts et d'augmenter la capacité d'élèves. Le projet vise à améliorer les espaces de vie, à renforcer la résilience des infrastructures par rapport aux changements climatiques et à améliorer l'efficacité énergétique du patrimoine existant.
The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of pre-primary and primary education. The Project will therefore help to finance infrastructure that will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased knowledge, productivity, climate and environmental externalities.
The EIB's advice ensures the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
The long-term financing granted by the EIB will help to make the investment more cost-efficient for the borrower and will allow it to diversify its sources of financing. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the repayment deferral and the flexibility offered during drawings are elements which will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt burden.
La directive 2011/92/UE modifiée par la directive 2014/52/UE relative à l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) ne couvre pas spécifiquement les activités éducatives, laissant à la discrétion des autorités compétentes responsables de demander une EIE sur la base de la localisation et de l'ampleur des travaux concernés. Toutefois, les établissements d'enseignement peuvent relever de l'annexe II de la directive en ce qui concerne le développement urbain. Les services de la Banque vérifieront lors de l'instruction si une EIE est requise par l'autorité compétente. Les bâtiments publics seront tenus d'atteindre au moins les objectifs d'efficacité énergétique définis dans la directive 2010/31/UE sur la performance énergétique des bâtiments et dans la directive 2012/27/UE relative à l'efficacité énergétique. Les aspects sociaux et environnementaux ainsi que tous les aspects liés au patrimoine historique et culturel seront vérifiés lors de l'évaluation.
La BEI exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés relatifs à la mise en oeuvre du projet aient été et fassent l'objet d'un appel d'offres conformément à la législation applicable de l'UE en matière de marchés publics, aux directives2014/24/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi qu'à la directive 89/665/CEE telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication d'avis d'appel d'offres au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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