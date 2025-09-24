UKRAINE PHOENIX TECH FUND

Through this operation EIB will address a funding gap in the Ukrainian Venture Capital ecosystem and thus support Ukrainian entrepreneurs and the private sector's resilience at a time of war. Thus, this investment would contribute to the strategic priorities established in the Ukraine's National Recovery Plan (boosting the business environment and grow value adding sectors of the economy), the Ukrainian global innovation strategy 2030 (creating new opportunities for Ukrainians, i.a., individuals, businesses, investors and innovators).





This operation is aligned with the Multiannual Indicative Programmes 2021-2027 for Ukraine priorities: fostering resilient, sustainable and integrated economy, and a positive business environment and competitive markets and supporting value-adding and job creating sectors of the economy. In addition, it is also aligned with the Economic and Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership priorities (i.a., supporting an innovative and competitive economy with a direct support to 100,000 SMEs).





With an anchor investment of EUR 15m, EIB will allow a first close to materialize and catalyze additional public and private investments. In addition, EIB has contributed to the structuring of this proposal (key terms, governance, and Environmental & Social components), ensuring the Fund will be applying market standards, hence increasing its attractiveness to investors.



