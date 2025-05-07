Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Health : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/03/2026 : € 50,000,000
9/05/2025 : € 100,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Other links
Summary sheet
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Related public register
15/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/05/2025
20240162
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
GENERALITAT DE CATALUNYA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Through Institut Català de Finances (ICF), a public financial institution acting as the promotional bank of Generalitat de Catalunya, the project will support private and public service providers implementing a number of residences and day care centres for elderly and vulnerable groups in the region.

The aim is to promote the construction and rehabilitation of residential centres providing social services in Catalonia.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation is in line with the financing objective under the relevant InvestEU Regulation's ANNEX II Eligible Area, notably Social Investments, including those supporting the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

 

The Project tackles the shortage in Spain, and especially in the Catalonia region of assisted living solutions of ageing and aged population by adding to the existing network. Nearly 19,000 new residential places will be provided to elderly and disabled people who need residence with different degrees of care services. As part of the concept, the Project will also provide day care services and activities for a larger segment of the elderly population.

 

The Project is well embedded in the public regional social and healthcare plans, and it specifically aligns with the aim of improving the elderly quality of life, containing own capabilities deterioration, and maintaining physical and mental autonomy. Wide economic benefits are thus expected in terms of general health and social well-being for the entire population, the elderly, their families, and caretakers.

 

The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates and longer grace periods and tenors than available in the market at present. These features improve the affordability of the Project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB financing will support the construction of a number of elderly care centres, following the country Nearly Zero Energy Building (NZEB) regulation, in line with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU). As such, this project will have a positive impact on the achievement of Spain's national energy efficiency targets. Care facilities of this kind are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The competent authority will have to determine whether the project is subject to a full EIA procedure according to the EIA Directives mentioned above. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of each subproject to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), and on other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 May 2025
9 May 2025
Related documents
15/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Link to source
Summary sheet
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Other links
Data sheet
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Publication Date
15 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236863588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240162
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Other links
Summary sheet
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Data sheet
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications