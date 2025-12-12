Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
UC SLOVENIA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2025 : € 100,000,000
Release date
5 January 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2025
20240146
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UC SLOVENIA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT
UNICREDIT BANKA SLOVENIJA DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 280 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a portfolio guarantee, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability window of 30%, targeting new financing for MidCaps for their investment projects in Slovenia through the intermediation of UniCredit Slovenia. The guarantee is allocated under the operation GROWTH4MIDCAPS (2023-0947) Lending Envelope, approved by the EIB Board of Directors on 15 April 2024.

The aim is to provide economic support to Slovenian MidCaps in their recovery and help them weather the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. The guarantee will also support investments for the sustainable transition of Slovenian enterprises in the fields of energy efficiency and production of energy from alternative sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 December 2025
30 December 2025
Related projects
Parent project
GROWTH4MIDCAPS LENDING ENVELOPE
