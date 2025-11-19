Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 135,000,000
Italy : € 365,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2025 : € 135,000,000
10/12/2025 : € 365,000,000
TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING
Related public register
16/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2025
20240068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 2644 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the promoter's semiconductor research, development, innovation and manufacturing activities for the development of the next generation of energy efficiency, resources saving and environment protection semiconductor technologies, devices and solutions.

The project concerns investments in research and development activities on innovative technologies and components (e.g. chips, integrated circuits, and sensors) as well as investments in innovative production lines of advanced semiconductor devices. The activities will be carried out in Italy and France over the period 2025-2027.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
10 December 2025
Related documents
16/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
16 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251700005
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240068
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
France
Publicly available
Download now
Related public register
16/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING
