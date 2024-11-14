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ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2024 : € 80,000,000
19/12/2024 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
Related public register
18/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL - Etude des sensibilités environnementale

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2024
20230941
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 267 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Framework Loan will finance small- to mid-sized energy efficiency and renewable energy investments undertaken by public sector entities, local authorities and social housing organisms in France.

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions) and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings and soft mobility.

Additionality and Impact

The FL operation will support financings of small and mid-size energy efficiency investments for the benefit of local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions "syndicats mixtes") and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings, therefore contributing to the Climate Action & Environmental

 

Sustainability (CA&ES) component. The operation will generate energy savings and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution.

 

On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return and are expected to generate a broader positive social benefit.

 

In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (cohesion area) is targeted considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel Arkea.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 November 2024
19 December 2024
Related documents
09/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
18/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL - Etude des sensibilités environnementale

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
Publication Date
9 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215574704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230941
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL - Etude des sensibilités environnementale
Publication Date
18 Jun 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247812960
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230941
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
Related public register
18/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL - Etude des sensibilités environnementale
Other links
Summary sheet
ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
Data sheet
ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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