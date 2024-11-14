ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Summary sheet
The Framework Loan will finance small- to mid-sized energy efficiency and renewable energy investments undertaken by public sector entities, local authorities and social housing organisms in France.
The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions) and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings and soft mobility.
The FL operation will support financings of small and mid-size energy efficiency investments for the benefit of local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions "syndicats mixtes") and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings, therefore contributing to the Climate Action & Environmental
Sustainability (CA&ES) component. The operation will generate energy savings and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution.
On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return and are expected to generate a broader positive social benefit.
In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (cohesion area) is targeted considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel Arkea.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.