ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Release date: 13 December 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
Location
Description
The Framework Loan will finance small- to mid-sized energy efficiency and renewable energy investments undertaken by public sector entities, local authorities and social housing organisms in France.
Additionality and Impact
The FL operation will support financings of small and mid-size energy efficiency investments for the benefit of local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions "syndicats mixtes") and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings, therefore contributing to the Climate Action & Environmental
Sustainability (CA&ES) component. The operation will generate energy savings and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution.
On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return and are expected to generate a broader positive social benefit.
In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (cohesion area) is targeted considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel Arkea.
Objectives
The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions) and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings and soft mobility.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 267 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 19/12/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).