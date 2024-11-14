Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Reference: 20230941
Release date: 13 December 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA

Location

Description

The Framework Loan will finance small- to mid-sized energy efficiency and renewable energy investments undertaken by public sector entities, local authorities and social housing organisms in France.

Additionality and Impact

The FL operation will support financings of small and mid-size energy efficiency investments for the benefit of local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions "syndicats mixtes") and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings, therefore contributing to the Climate Action & Environmental

 

Sustainability (CA&ES) component. The operation will generate energy savings and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution.

 

On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return and are expected to generate a broader positive social benefit.

 

In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (cohesion area) is targeted considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel Arkea.

Objectives

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions) and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings and soft mobility.

Sector(s)

  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Industry - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 267 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 19/12/2024

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 November 2024
19 December 2024

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Energy Industry