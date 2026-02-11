ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL

Summary sheet
The project consists in a framework loan to finance ADM's resilience investment programme 2024-2033. The programme is expected to upgrade 1,200 km of expressways, approximately two thirds of the total Moroccan network.
The aim is to enhance the resilience of Morocco's primary expressway network to climate change and other hazards. By bolstering the reliability of access to markets and public services, and facilitating the trade of goods, the project is expected to stimulate private sector development, encourage trade, advance regional integration, and mitigate regional disparities.
The project involves multiple components expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary during construction works. This will be further verified during the project appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, but also pollution prevention and control. Social and employment aspects will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
