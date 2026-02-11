Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/02/2026 : € 300,000,000
Data sheet
ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL
Summary sheet
ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL

Summary sheet

Release date
13 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/02/2026
20230922
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL
SOCIETE NATIONALE DES AUTOROUTES DU MAROC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 721 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a framework loan to finance ADM's resilience investment programme 2024-2033. The programme is expected to upgrade 1,200 km of expressways, approximately two thirds of the total Moroccan network.

The aim is to enhance the resilience of Morocco's primary expressway network to climate change and other hazards. By bolstering the reliability of access to markets and public services, and facilitating the trade of goods, the project is expected to stimulate private sector development, encourage trade, advance regional integration, and mitigate regional disparities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves multiple components expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary during construction works. This will be further verified during the project appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, but also pollution prevention and control. Social and employment aspects will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 February 2026
12 February 2026
Related documents
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL
Summary sheet
ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL
Data sheet
ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL
Publication Date
4 Feb 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
196444137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230922
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
Summary sheet
ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL
Data sheet
ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL

