CAIXABANK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT ABS

The operation consists of a purchase of a mezzanine tranche of a true-sale consumer ABS issued by CaixaBank. Securitisations allow financial intermediaries to reduce their risk weights and create headroom in their balance sheets to provide more lending, which is crucial in a context where banks have more restrictions to increase their balance sheets.





The operation aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for SMEs & Midcaps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Spanish economy. The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs and investment constraints of SMEs & Midcaps, a segment that remains vulnerable in the current challenging economic environment. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less developed regions and point (c) common interest.





Given that the EIB will be investing in a capital market instrument, the operation will also support the objective to advance in the Capital Markets Union (CMU).