HAIZEA WIND GREEN LOAN

Summary sheet
The project will support the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the field of towers, monopiles and transition pieces for offshore wind farms, carried out in the existing site in Spain over the period 2024-26. Additionally, the green loan will finance selected investments to deploy Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), automation and digitalisation.
The aim is to allow the promoter to develop new solutions for the wind sector, improve operational efficiency and add production capacity for traditional and large diameters WTGs supporting structures.
The project entails the expansion of an existing facility that might require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The outcome of the screening process carried out by the local competent environmental authorities and the environmental details will be verified during the Project due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which will require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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