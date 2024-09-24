Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mexico : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/10/2025 : € 150,000,000
Data sheet
BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL
Related public register
31/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL

Summary sheet

Release date
30 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/10/2025
20230802
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL
BANCO NACIONAL DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SNC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to Mexican state-owned bank BANCOMEXT.

The aim is to finance the intermediary's portfolio of climate, environmental and social investments led by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps , supporting the Global Gateway Investment Agenda priorities in Mexico.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EIB standards, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EIB standards, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 September 2024
21 October 2025
31/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL
Summary sheet
BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL
Publication Date
31 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227800467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230802
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
31/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL
Summary sheet
BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL
