SUPPORT RURAL LIVELIHOODS UGANDA-LOAN FOR MSMES

The EIB will provide a EUR 100m loan to Stanbic Bank Uganda ("SBUL"), for on-lending to eligible micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ("MSMEs").





The operation is part of a joint collaboration with the Gates Foundation under their Woman Economic Empowerment work in East Africa, and innovative facility fostering women economic empowerment through financial inclusion.





The operation addresses the issues of providing adequate access to finance for MSMEs, a particularly vulnerable segment of Uganda's economy that is active mainly in the agricultural sector and employs 70% of the adult population. SBUL will provide EUR 20m to women borrowers and EUR 80m to eligible projects in the agricultural sector, a priority sector for the EU and Uganda.





Aligned with EU cooperation- and partnership priorities, the operation contributes to the EU`s priority value chains: coffee, cocoa and horticulture and aligns with the on-going priorities towards the "Promotion of sustainable and inclusive Growth and Jobs" and towards the promotion of a "Green and Climate Transition".





The operation will contribute to achieving a number of Sustainable Development Goals.