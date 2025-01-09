OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE

The project fleet will support safe, sustainable, resource efficient and reliable operations of the Austrian railway network, in particular for the large number of tunnels. The project fleet's main purpose is to offer emergency services for fires in tunnels and on other parts of the network. The project fleet will also support the maintenance of the overall railway network by offering safe and fast access and egress for maintenance personnel to tunnel infrastructure.





The provision of reliable emergency services and support for maintenance operations contribute towards a safe, available and cost effective railway infrastructure. This will further contribute to more competitive and more available railway services in passenger and freight markets. The use of railway services over other modes with higher externalities and costs to society contributes to traffic and environmental objectives.

The assets necessary for railway operations have long life and the benefits from these assets materialise over long time. The (national) financial markets often do not offer loan tenors that match the life of the assets. EIB is well positioned to offer the relevant lending terms for a project with long asset life and several years of construction period.

The Project is consistent with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy and contributes to meeting the Bank's commitment to climate action and environmental sustainability.





The EIB supports the diversification of the funding for this highly specialized asset and facilitates a solid financier base for this first-time borrower. The Bank offers the Borrower an opportunity of competitive long-term financing, matching the very long economic life of the underlying asset. This will lower the cost of operation for railway safety services, making railways a more competitive mode of transport than it would have been, had the original fleet been used further.

The flexible tranching of the EIB loan balances favourably the complementary flows from private financing partners. The long availability period allows the borrower to match the delivery plan and grants valuable flexibility in case of delays for this very specialized vehicle.