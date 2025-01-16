CSOB LEASING SK LOAN FOR SMES-MIDCAPS & OTHER

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan will support investments made by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as mid-caps in Slovakia. Part of the available resources will finance Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.
The operation addresses market failure in terms of access to finance constraints faced by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Slovakia. More than 90% of the finance unlocked by EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and thus help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. Implementation will be handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through a network of branches in the targeted regions.
The operation combined with technical assistance also aims to increase the intermediary's capacity to identify and monitor CA&ES allocations, which are currently expected to reach a minimum of 15%. The operation likewise sustains employment in the targeted areas. The EIB contribution to the success of the intermediary rests on longer maturity and signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. As such it has a very good policy contribution.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.