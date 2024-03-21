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BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 800,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 800,000,000
Industry : € 800,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/01/2025 : € 300,000,000
26/11/2024 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
2 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2024
20230583
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI
BAYER AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 800 million
EUR 2525 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support Bayer, an EU-based promoter, in its Research & Development (R&D) activities concerning its Pharmaceutical business. In detail, R&D refers to its pharmaceutical product pipeline targeting unmet medical needs, in particular related to therapeutic areas of Cardiology, Oncology care, Ophthalmology, Women's Healthcare, Radiology as well as Cross-disease research platforms and other R&D project work.

The project supports an European promoter in its efforts to foster its competitive position in high value-added products by investing in R&D activities. It contributes to the targets of Horizon Europe priorities of strengthening the EU's scientific and technological foundations and European Research Area (ERA) and increasing innovation capacity, competitiveness, and the number of jobs in Europe. Moreover, the project corresponds to Article 309 point (c) Common interest, contributing to the PPG "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital RDI". The products developed as a result of the project will address unmet medical needs, positively supporting the European effort in advancing the Sustainable Development Goal SDG3, "Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages". As such, the project would also improve the possibilities of social inclusion of people suffering from debilitating diseases including neglected diseases as addressed under this project, therefore the social value of the project is considered to be positive.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns a corporate project by a leading pharmaceutical company. The promoter is a knowledge-based company developing innovative therapies and treatment for life threatening diseases addressing unmet medical needs. With its continuous and relentless focus on R&D excellence the promoter is ranked among the 10 largest R&D investors in the EU and intends to continue its very high investments levels despite headwinds. The company's R&D intensity is above sector average contributing positively to the EU's 3% R&D intensity target. The Bank's financing will allow an EU R&D champion to continue improving its cutting-edge life science investments and development processes ensuring important benefits of bringing novel therapies to the patients in a timely manner. As such, the social value of the project is considered to be positive and over and above the financial return.


The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signaling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU). The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 March 2024
26 November 2024
Related documents
14/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI
Publication Date
14 Feb 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241309013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230583
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI
Data sheet
BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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