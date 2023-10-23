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ENGELHARTSTETTEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 66,755,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 66,755,000
Energy : € 66,755,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2023 : € 15,405,000
24/10/2023 : € 51,350,000
Other links
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
25/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Related press
Austria: EIB co-finances Engelhartstetten wind farm
Related story
EU delivers: Clean, affordable energy for Austria
Parent project
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2023
20230514
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
WINDLANDKRAFT GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 67 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation and operation of 44,85 MW wind farm in Engelhartstetten / Lower Austria.

The wind farm will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. It will also foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. Ultimately, it will support the development of new renewable capacities with more market-exposed structures.

Additionality and Impact

The implementation of the project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Austria and contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Austria and the REPowerEU Action Plan.

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action. As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project is expected to rely on revenues from (i) market premiums and (ii) commercial power purchase agreements as well as (iii) access to the spot market, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.

In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project will generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the cost of alternatives in Austria. On project quality, the project is supported by fair capabilities / governance of the promoter.

In addition to the quantitative financial advantage to be provided to the promoter and a sizeable loan amount from one single source, the Bank's long-term funding will enable the promoter to enhance its financing structure in line with the long economic lifetime of the assets to be financed.

The Bank's participation and structuring efforts are expected to accelerate the development of the project and closing its financing. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The project was screened-in und underwent full EIA process including public consultation. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 October 2023
24 October 2023
Related documents
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
25/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Related projects
Parent project
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB co-finances Engelhartstetten wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179628560
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Publication Date
25 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173982213
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179629182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179407368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179417609
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179406457
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179404304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179411419
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179641042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179407934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179409293
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Publication Date
17 Oct 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179645201
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
25/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Data sheet
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Related press
Austria: EIB co-finances Engelhartstetten wind farm
Related story
EU delivers: Clean, affordable energy for Austria
Parent project
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB co-finances Engelhartstetten wind farm
Related story
EU delivers: Clean, affordable energy for Austria
Other links
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
25/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Parent project
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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